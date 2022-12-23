Husband's best friend has miscarriage; wife says he's grieving 'like it was his own'.

Losing a pregnancy is extremely hard on both parents... but what about the best friend?

A wife came to Reddit to ask if her husband's reaction to his buddy's tragedy was normal, or if she was the A-hole.

"AITA for saying that my husband’s reaction to a miscarriage is excessive?"

SendHelp__AITA writes:

I need to know if I'm being reasonable or heartless here. My husband, 27m, has a long time friend who we'll call Bill - 31m. The two of them met when my husband was 16 and from the way they always tell the story, they've been inseparable ever since.

Bill is now married and lives nearby with his wife. They announced their pregnancy a while ago and my husband was absolutely overjoyed for them. He would visit at often as he could and it seemed like he was singlehandedly funding the baby's wardrobe and nursery, honestly.