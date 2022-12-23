Husband's best friend has miscarriage; wife says he's grieving 'like it was his own'.

A wife came to Reddit to ask if her husband's reaction to his buddy's tragedy was normal, or if she was the A-hole.
SendHelp__AITA writes:
I need to know if I'm being reasonable or heartless here. My husband, 27m, has a long time friend who we'll call Bill - 31m. The two of them met when my husband was 16 and from the way they always tell the story, they've been inseparable ever since.
Bill is now married and lives nearby with his wife. They announced their pregnancy a while ago and my husband was absolutely overjoyed for them. He would visit at often as he could and it seemed like he was singlehandedly funding the baby's wardrobe and nursery, honestly.
Unfortunately, they suffered a miscarriage just before the six month mark. Bill and his wife were understandably devastated, and so was my husband. I got it - he was watching his best friend go through something unimaginably painful. He was often gone for long periods to time comforting Bill because not only had he suffered this loss, his marriage didn't seem to be holding up very well either.