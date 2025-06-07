'I found a woman’s sock in my house after being away for a week and my boyfriend lied to me about it.' UPDATED

I had a bad feeling by this point but I put the sock on a table by my bedside and continued cleaning, intending to ask him about it when he returned from work early in the morning.

When I asked him whose sock it was, he said he didn’t know. He then said he found it on the stairs and thought it was mine, so he put it there. But I put the sock there.

I doubt he’d even seen it around the house or else it wouldn’t have been behind the shop vac. And if he had seen it and thought it was mine, wouldn’t he have put it in the basket with my other clothes that he’d put away?