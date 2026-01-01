'My GF of three years and I broke up. Then I found out the truth from her AppleWatch.' UPDATED

I’m a 26M and my (now ex) girlfriend is 24F. We were together for three years. It was a real relationship not perfect, but loving, stable, and committed. During the last few months, I’ve been dealing with a parent being in the hospital, which has been one of the hardest periods of my life. She knew this and, at least outwardly, seemed supportive.
She went on a family trip over the holidays and New Year’s. Right before she left, everything between us felt great. She was affectionate, loving, and reassuring. I had no reason to think anything was wrong. When she came back, something shifted almost immediately. She became distant shorter replies, less warmth, and less emotion.
Eventually, she broke up with me over the phone. She said she needed space and couldn’t continue the relationship. The breakup was emotional but calm. The next morning, she sent me a long, kind message about how amazing I am, how much I meant to her, and how grateful she was for me. It was confusing because it sounded so loving.
After the breakup, we talked in person and she said she wanted to stay friends. I was hesitant but agreed we could try. We planned for her to come pick up her things later that week. So that we just have a fresh clean start between each other. I still had her Apple Watch and was genuinely just going to charge it to be nice before returning it. When I did, messages started popping up. Curiosity got the best of me, and I looked.
What I saw completely took me off guard. There were text messages between her and a guy she had met during her trip with her family. The messages were not innocent.
Things like: “I can’t wait to visit you in New York,” “You’re not mad that I invited myself, right?” “I wish I stayed the whole night but my family was happy to see me in the morning” and plus so much more….I have photos of the all text off her watch. Suddenly everything made sense. The distance she showed before the breakup, the breakup itself, and even the loving behavior before and after the trip.
What hurts the most is that this happened while I was dealing with a parent being in the hospital, during one of the most vulnerable times of my life. And she could still be loving to my face while planning trips and mornings with someone else.
I’m supposed to see her tomorrow so she can pick up her things. I haven’t confronted her yet, and I’m not sure how or if I should. I don’t want drama. I just want to walk away with my self-respect.
Right now in the moment, I wanna blow it up in her face but know that’s not the wisest thing to do. I’m just writing this so I could sleep on it. Might give it a couple days now and let my emotions calm down.
Capable-Broccoli911 said:
I would not have a blow up. Since she broke up with you over text i would just text her back and say that you know about the other guy and don't want to keep being friends with a cheater., wish her well and block her.
DuePromotion287 said:
It’s not worth blowing up on her. Try to be as neutral as possible and maybe throw in a “you really disappointed me” kind of comment at most.
dookle14 said:
Stay as calm as possible. Let her come collect her things. Meet her outside. When you give her the Apple Watch, calmly tell her you know about [insert dude’s name] and are no longer interested in being friends with someone who cheats. Then go back inside, block her number and remove her from any social media.
Don’t let her try and explain herself or justify her actions. Just walk away.
My only other action would be to see if the guy she cheated with has a significant other (that isn’t your ex). If he does, I’d send her their text thread and let her know about this affair.
And Electrical_Sun_7116 said:
Nah, stay calm. ALWAYS stay calm. The calmer you stay the more it will bother her. Don’t even raise your voice. Just be outside, have her shit ready and when she shows up thinking you’re besties you just be like:
“Nah, just tell [dude’s name] I said thanks- I could have wasted years on you, he did me a huge favor in showing me who you really are AND taking you off my hands. Never contact me again for any reason.” Hand her the shit and go back inside. No insults. No cursing. No yelling. I wouldn’t even say goodbye. Just a truth bomb and a closed door. Give her nothing.
Wow thanks everyone one for all the replays. I stayed off the phone after I posted this. I barely got any sleep last night and was just thinking of all the situations playing out in my head. Now after reading these replies I am just going to play it cool and take the high road.
Putting all her stuff in a bag, write a note inside it and drop it off. I know if I have a conversation with her in person it’s going to make everything worst and I don’t need to hear anything from her.
Also as one of you said I do have the guys phone number she is still texting from Mexico…. So I’ll shoot him a text giving him a heads up. Regarding her friends I don’t think I’ll tell them over text and blow her up like that. If I see them casually around town or at the bar, I’ll break the news to them. Because there is no chance she is telling them the truth right?
Besides that just going to put all my time and energy towards my parent who had been in the hospital for several months now. I’ll keep everyone updated on how’s this goes later today.