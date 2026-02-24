'I hate my GF's online persona even though I love her.' UPDATED

I love my GF, we have been together for about 8 months, and we have a great relationship blah blah blah but… her online social media personality is just unbearable. If you google “list of most annoying social media habits”, she pretty much does every single one.
She is a rampant social media over sharer. Her snapchat documents every remotely interesting thing that happens to her every day from pictures of her breakfast, to mirror selfies, to funny stories about her day.
At night, after being apart for 12 hours, she will begin to tell me about her day and I find myself saying repeatedly “yah, I saw that on snapchat / facebook / instagram already”. Every even remotely interesting thing that happens to her I find out about through social media.
Her facebook is full of rants detailing the ups and downs of her mood or humble brags about all the good deeds she has done, while her instagram is all pictures of herself. She is the definition of a social media attention seeker. Between fb, instagram, snapchat, and her blog, she probably posts 20 times a day.
My friends / family who meet her in person all say she is sweet, kind, and funny, but once they start following her social media accounts they all say she seems kind of irritating and vain.
In the beginning, I tried to just accept her online persona (to each their own or something), but is it becoming increasingly a point of contention. If I only knew her from her online personality I frankly wouldn’t like her, but I know she isn’t actually like that.
I think she is just insecure and likes the attention, because in person she is actually a very sweet person. The other interesting thing is that she has not always been like this.
In the beginning of our relationship she had no snapchat, no instagram, and barely posted to facebook. This all started rather suddenly 4 months into the relationship and I don’t know to stop hating it.
I don’t know how to explain to her that her social media postings make her appear cocky/vain/rude/selfish and I don’t think mesh with her own impression of how she is.
Additionally, I find that her constant social media life updates have taken away my feeling of significance in her life. I feel like any people who follow her accounts now know about as much about her life as I do.
I’ve tried to bring up this subject with her recently and I find her becoming very defensive about it. I don’t want to sound like I’m trying to control her (which I think is how it sounds).
She wants me to just accept this as part of her. She says its just social media, its not that serious, and she doesn’t know why I’m making such a big deal of it. And maybe she is right, but I don’t know how to get over this.
Stop following her social media accounts.
throwawayveg8779 (OP)
I'm not sure if thats the best or worst advice ever, but I like it either way.
It's excellent advice. Tell her that you feel like you're living in a constant spoiler alert and you want to hear about her day when she tells you about it instead of on social media.
My SO was not at your gf's level, but it was a colossal waste of time all the same. It bothered me more seeing it everyday so I deleted insty/snapchat and limited use of FB.
Then I started to see her actions change a little since I wasn't participating. She started to see the annoying attributes of her friends, to which I always made sure I gave my two cents on like, "yeah, why does Jane need to let the world know that right now", or "I agree with you, who does Megan get to take that picture at the beach if she is alone sun baking??".
It's not great to judge, but for the sake of the exercise it worked. In my opinion, drastically change the everyday routine and a change will come about.
throwawayveg8779 (OP)
"Colossal waste of time" is basically exactly how I feel about it all. And it makes it hard for me to sympathize with her when she starts talking about how busy, or stressed, or tired she is because I can see she has snapchatted 20 times during the day instead of getting work done.
Here is the maybe not unexpected update. I decided to go with the ignorance is bliss approach. I deleted snapchat, deleted instagram, and unfollowed her on facebook. She noticed right away, like immediately, it was actually a little scary.
She was really confused at first and asked what was up. It gave me the opportunity to reiterate that reading her constant social media updates made me uncomfortable and unhappy. I explained that I’ve tried to discuss it with her before, but she became really defensive, so this was the only way.
She seemed to accept this for about a day and I felt so much better, so much lighter. But the peace was short lived and she quickly became enraged. She was furious that I didn’t discuss this with her before doing it.
In her eyes, I took a pretty drastic step without talking to her first. While I understand her point of view, I stand by the decision. I’m sure she would have been just as mad if I had actually given her all my reasoning beforehand.
Our fighting spiraled unexpectedly out of control. She was fixated on the idea that her social media persona wasn’t that bad. It was part of her personality and she needed someone who loved all of her.
She did not accept my actions as constructive criticism, but instead as a direct insult. Simply ignoring that part of her was an unacceptable compromise. I sent her an article that highlighted why her postings make her appear really self absorbed, but her response was “Is that really so bad?”
She was too stubborn to even admit that being self absorbed was a negative quality and instead delivered a long pointless diatribe on why selfishness and vanity are positive qualities.
We argued for a few hours and ultimately decided that we were not compatible. This was unexpectedly important to her and I was unable to just stop hating her social media persona.
So we broke up.
It sounds almost like an addiction. Her online stuff is like an alter ego and she's become absorbed by all the attention and instant gratification of online comments, rather than experiencing real life ups and downs. You said she works from home and freelances, which kind of makes sense. She sounds a little lonely.
I think one day she'll wake up and realize that she's made a mistake and realize social media isn't a substitute for real relationships. It's kind of crazy that she's already chosen it over one relationship already, even if you weren't together long.
throwawayveg8779 (OP)
Its true she is lonely and insecure. Her social media use became an addiction that was sort of maintaining her self esteem at the expense of her real life. I also hope one day she realizes the mistake and its sad that I won't be there when it happens.
i had a friend for a long time, or so i thought, and i eventually became uncomfortable with their online posting, and they were CONSTANTLY reblogging "it's fine to unfollow people! you don't need to follow everyone! never let yourself be guilted into following people!" posts so i thought it would be ok if i unfollowed them.
Readers, they were not ok with me unfollowing them. Sorry that this guy had the same type of situation happen, it sucks.
I'd like to point out that the OP came here asking for advice on how to reconcile his gf and her obnoxious social media presence, the advice to unfollow her online backfired, then they broke up, and now everyone here is counting this as a win.
When OP posted 7 days ago he wasn't looking for advice on how to break up with his gf, but that's what he got. Sorry it didn't work out OP. Hopefully your GF realizes her mistake and comes back soon ready to compromise and admit her own faults.
throwawayveg8779 (OP)
You are very right and I have incredibly mixed emotions about this entire chain of events. On one hand I was trying to find a nonbreakup solution to this dilemma. I do love this girl and I wanted to make it work.
On the other hand I really did try to resolve this is the least confrontational way I could and her response was unpredictable and concerning. Maybe she will realize her mistake, but I think her issues are a little too deep seated to overcome in a few days.
I mean, it sounds unsalvageable in some places (with her and with just simply compatibility), but I really do think you SHOULD have told her first instead of just doing it.
(whether she would've been just as pissed or not -- I think that's actually impossible to know, and her being pissed at the shock could easily fuel this kind of behavior, especially when you're looking at it more like "This is constructive criticism" vs. "Ignorance is bliss" -- those are 2 different modes).
I say this as someone who doesn't USE social media. Like at all. I'm the only one I know who isn't. But I think just deleting her and not telling her was pretty rude. The good communication in a relationship thing to do is to sit her down and tell her your plan to delete her for your relationship's harmony (if that was why, as was advised to you -- people really didn't suggest it as "constructive criticism").
I just think that is the nicer thing to do, but I honestly also think she sounds a little obsessed and annoying too.