'I hate my GF's online persona even though I love her.' UPDATED

Our fighting spiraled unexpectedly out of control. She was fixated on the idea that her social media persona wasn’t that bad. It was part of her personality and she needed someone who loved all of her.

She did not accept my actions as constructive criticism, but instead as a direct insult. Simply ignoring that part of her was an unacceptable compromise. I sent her an article that highlighted why her postings make her appear really self absorbed, but her response was “Is that really so bad?”

She was too stubborn to even admit that being self absorbed was a negative quality and instead delivered a long pointless diatribe on why selfishness and vanity are positive qualities.

We argued for a few hours and ultimately decided that we were not compatible. This was unexpectedly important to her and I was unable to just stop hating her social media persona.

So we broke up.