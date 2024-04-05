'I have a crush on my roommate. I can't figure out if she likes me back. Help.' UPDATED 4X

1.) She said that we should make a list of each other's fave orders from a bunch of places so if we need to order for the other we can. I said sure that's good. Over the past few months, when I had a lot of things due and my anxiety was acting up,

she kept paying for my fave order meals (usually we split money) and getting me them with very cute cards telling me good luck and stuff. When I tried to do it back she said "no, let me take care of you" and my small gay self collapsed.

2.) Her baby niece came to visit once with her sister and she referred to me as "auntie's very special girl friend". I freaked but just laughed it off.