'I made a huge mistake/oversight, and really hurt my cousin right before my wedding. How do I fix this?' UPDATED

After some prodding she admitted she was miserable and hated coming to the lake when we were all there because of how we treated her. She was also being bullied a lot in school for her looks (she wasn't ugly, but she was kind of awkward) and was basically getting treated the same way at school by all her classmates.

I felt like trash because I didn't really hate her, and the whole "keep the girl away" thing really was a jerk move on our part, because we never really disliked her. I apologized for hurting her, and promised to make it up to her.