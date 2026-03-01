'I lost respect for my BF after his disgusting 'prank' at work. Am I overreacting?' UPDATED 2X

"I lost respect for my SO after a disgusting 'prank' at work crossed a line."

Keeping this vague for privacy, and throwaway account for obvious reasons. My SO recently told me about a situation at their job. A coworker accidentally left behind a food item and asked another coworker to drop it off at their house. Not that it really matters, but thankfully the food item was still sealed and unopened.

My SO suggested dunking the item in a public restroom toilet as a joke before returning it. The other coworker actually did it, and the item was given back without the person knowing.

My SO told me this story like it was funny. I was disturbed. It feels immature at best and unethical at worst. Just because no one technically *likes* this co-worker, that doesn’t justify doing what they did.