'I  signed a 'Girlfriend Contract' for my GF thinking it was a joke. It was not.' UPDATED

Basically a GF contract is a contract that crazy GFs use to put boundaries on their then BF. (I wish I would've known this sooner) She sat down and started going over everything that was on the list. I kid you not. Throughout the whole reading of the contract, me and her were just cracking jokes about the contract. The jokes would go something like this:

GF: You cannot see Travis(my long time friend) without me being with you. Me: Jeez imma need a small cutout of you in my pocket then lol GF: lol