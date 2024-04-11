'I suspect my GF has been trying to get me fired by leaving fake bad reviews. Help.' UPDATED 2X

And [deleted] said:

I read all the other posts and would advice you to: - get evidence against (private detective?) her so you can sue her at an appropriate time for loss of income, defamation, etc.

- Inform your manager about this. When they get complaints by phone have them record the conversation, take down the time and phone number, etc. - install monitoring software on your laptop, to secretly log who uses your laptop (Webcam) and what they do/post.

- Get legal advice and tell them that the abusive behavior is still on going and you are in the rocess of getting evidence. - Buy a second phone and store it outside the house. Use this for contact with legal advice, PI and any communication you don't want her to know.