People share the 'ick' moments that instantly killed a relationship.

The idea of 'the ick' is self-explanatory, but let's make sure we're all on the same page. Specifically, the same page of Urban Dictionary, the one that defines ''ick' as 'something someone does that is an instant turn-off for you, making you instantly hate the idea of being with them romantically.'

It isn't always as straightforward as the rotting smell of cheeseburgers in a backseat. Oftentimes it's more of a feeling, or personality trait, like the fact that someone doesn't mind the rotting smell of cheeseburgers in a backseat.

Recently, someone Asked Reddit about their most potent, relationship-killing icks. Here are the most visceral.

1.) From youraveragebrat: