Wife learns husband left letter 'to the love of my life' in his will. It's not her.

Last week there was a meeting with the notary and his family to discuss his will. He left me and his sisters everything. Then my attorney pulled out a letter titled as "to the love of my life" — so I ask the notary to hand it to me as I guessed it was directed to me.

But instead the attorney told me that the letter was directed to Lana. My heart sank, I left the room and went to the bathroom to cry like a baby. After 10 minutes I composed myself and got back into the room.

I asked the attorney to give it to me so that I could call her and give It to her myself but, my husband had specifically request the attorney to organize a meeting with Lana to make sure she received the letter.