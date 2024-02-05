'I've been accused of stealing my ex-husband from his fiancée. ' MAJOR UPDATE

Love doesn't just disappear, it says with you for a long time, even after a relationship has ended. This can be both beautiful, painful, and complicated.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared the story of her ex-husband ultimately dumping his fiancee for her.

"I've been accused of stealing my ex-husband from his fiancée."

My ex husband (M40) and I (F41) separated 4 years ago. It was I who asked for the divorce but we had a lot of problems and we both knew that we weren’t compatible anymore. My biggest issue was that he never was there for me nor was he understanding. It was after our daughter was born (F6). He never helped me and he just went on life like it was before she was born.