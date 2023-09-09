Man uncomfortable with donor egg from wife's sister. Wife says 'get comfortable.'

A week later I build up the courage to have another conversation with her about it. I explain that I'm not comfortable yet and need more time to process everything.

Given that her sister has already started the mediation I offered what I thought was a good compromise of we can create the embryos but then freeze them to allow me some time (not heaps, I only mentioned 2-3 months).

This was met with a tirade of anger and tears and accusations of how selfish I am. She also mentioned that "how could you do this to me, we've already started the medication".... This basically ended with me being told "there's still a week or so left for you to process, try your best to accept it".