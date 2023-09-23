Wife gets promotion, openly mocks husband at work, he forgives her, Reddit doesn't. UPDATE

"AITA for joking about my husband in front of our work colleagues after he refused to socialize?"

SpringDear333

About a month ago, I (F38) was promoted to a higher position at my job. I am now in a more senior position than my husband (M41) at work. My husband has always told me how happy he was that I got the promotion. But sometimes I get the feeling that he’s embarrassed that I’m technically his superior now.

Last night, we had a work-related social event. It was supposed to be an opportunity to build team cohesion and that sort of thing. My husband didn’t really want to go (he’s pretty introverted), he also said he had a migraine and didn’t want to make it worse.