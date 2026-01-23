'I just left my husband after years of struggle. Am I making the right choice?' UPDATED 3X

He feels more like a roommate than a husband. And now, after lying, withholding affection, financially draining me, and betraying my trust again and again — I’ve finally had enough.

After a long talk with my sister and then my parents, I packed up the dog (whom I pay for and care for) and moved back in with them. I texted him, telling him that our marriage isn’t in a good place and I need space. Since then, all he’s done is text “Goodnight, I love you” every night. No effort. No accountability.

I know what I’d tell anyone else in my position: Leave. You deserve better.

But still, I love him. And part of me feels like I’m just giving up.

It hurts so much. I’m exhausted. Am I making the right decision?