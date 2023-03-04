Kid ‘tormented’ by bully asked out by her years later. Reddit says go. (UPDATE)

What's the opposite of a meet cute? A meet ugly? On the internet, stories abound of each — and this one's somewhat of a mixture. About a week ago, a man posted about a chance encounter with a former bully. He wrote:

I (27M) met a girl (27F) who used to bully me when we were little. Now she is asking me out and I don't know what to do.

I (27M) was heavily bullied since the beginning of kindergarten until the end of middle school, when I transferred in a different town.

My classroom had 15 children, me excluded. Out of these 15, 7 of them used to bully me constantly and the other 8 simply ignored what was happening.