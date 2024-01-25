Kid threatened by fellow student to give him money; considers telling police. AITA?

When this kid is worried about a student who is threatening him, he asks Reddit:

"A student at my school has been forcing me to give him money (15M)?"

For the last few weeks a boy (15-16) at my school (UK) has been forcing me to empty out my pockets and bag to him. When there is no money, he demands i bring a large sum of money the next day or he will stab me.

I have run out of money. Today I tried voice recording him saying stuff, but he noticed and he demanded more money for tomorrow.

The voice recording is also terrible quality and doesnt contain much, except for him emptying my pockets.

I have considered talking to the school, my parents and the police about this but he says if i tell anyone he or someone else he knows will stab me. I have no idea what to do, any advice?

