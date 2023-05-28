Someecards Logo
Kids refuse to tell dying mom about dad's cheating. Now it's tormenting them. AITA?

Mitchell Friedman
May 28, 2023 | 3:18 PM
Even for Reddit, among the sickest places on the internet, this is a depressing one. On a forum for relationship advice, someone's child explains what's been going on in their family — and the cheating incident they just witnessed. It's the kind of moral quandry no one should experience, especially while caring for an ailing loved one. But alas, they write:

'I'm not telling my mom (46 F) that my father (50 M) is cheating on her with a younger woman'

The title sounds bad but it is what it is.

Last year was an absolute disaster. Mom received a diagnosis of bone cancer. She is currently stage 4 with no solution despite chemo and all the doctor appointments.

It was a difficult year for everyone but my dad was nothing but supportive of her. They have been married for 20 years. He take sgood care of her.

