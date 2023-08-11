Lactose intolerant man makes coworker cry when he thinks she 'poisoned him.' AITA?

When this man loses his mind on his coworker, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for flipping out on coworker for giving me ice cream and claiming it's vegan (dairy free) when I specifically told her I'm lactose intolerant?'

Obligatory burner account because some friends and coworkers follow my main. As the title says, my coworker offered me ice cream. I declined, stating that I'm severely lactose intolerant and cannot have milk or cream.

She already knew that, so it was more of a reminder to her that I'm lactose intolerant.

She then told me it's vegan and I asked are you sure, to which she reassured me that it is in fact vegan. For what it's worth, the ice cream was one of those Japanese Mochi green tea ice creams.

About a half hour after I ate it I started feeling stomach cramps and when I checked the trash for any remnants of the ice cream, I realized that it was in fact regular ice cream.