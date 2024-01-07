Wife with cancer divorces husband so he can't 'leave her first,' tries to take it back. + Update

And it’s ok if you try it and you can’t “move on” like she expects you to. She hurt you, regardless of her motivations. Sometimes you can’t undo things.

kamjam16

Did she ever get therapy?

Doesn’t sound like she actually did or plans to do anything to make up for her actions. Who’s to say she won’t drop you the next time a big hurdle in life comes along?

I would tell her you don’t think it would work.