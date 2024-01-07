Frustrated woman leaves fiancé, fed up with his 'creepily' possessive sister. AITA?

At the shopping mall, she kept on squeezing herself between me and my fiancé whenever we held hands. It was a miracle to hold hands for more than 15 minutes because she kept on cutting us off. Whenever he's not looking, she'd position herself between us and pushed me to the back of the line. My fiancé didn't say anything and we just dealt with it.

I went on a fam road trip with my fiancé a few months ago. I couldn't sleep in moving cars well so I was awake while my fiancé slept. I saw her staring at us the entire time and she even counted how many times my fiancé was slipping in and out of sleep. How do I know that? Because she told us all "J was falling asleep 15 times and awake for 10min."