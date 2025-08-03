Woman terrified to confess to her boyfriend that she has faked her disability for over a decade. UPDATED

I’m aware this is a terrible thing to do and I will live with the guilt of it my whole life and cannot apologize enough to those affected by this. When I was starting 8th grade I went into a completely new school district due to bullying at my old school.
I still had one friend from my old school who I texted daily. We’ll call her Molly. Molly and I had this idea to see how long I could convince the students at this school that I was color blind (I am not) and we decided it would be easiest for me to pretend to see in just black and white (which I’m pretty certain is not a thing) so I wouldn’t get stumped if people “tested” me.
Unfortunately for me I was quite convincing and nobody ever called me out if they doubted me. I went on to fall out of contact with Molly because she stabbed me in the back and was then worried everyone would hate me when I came clean alone without her to defend that we had come up with it together.
At this point I had made a whole new friend group who believed me and the entire school that knew me also “knew” that I was colorblind. Fast forward to meeting my now boyfriend, nothing special just lucky on a dating app.
He was everything I was looking for and I couldn’t have been more happy and I still am. We have never fought in the two years we’ve been together apart from silly debates about SpongeBob plots and what kinds of food is better. I love him more than anything and I want to spend my life with him.
However, I don’t believe I deserve to have that. When we started getting serious he met my best friend since high school. And in them meeting my color vision came up and rather than come clean to my best friend I decided to lie to my boyfriend and I feel terrible to this day.
My issue is I don’t believe I can continue to go forward when there is this low hanging over the whole relationship for no reason. I feel I have done the equivalent to cheating on him by lying for our entire relationship.
I know I have to come clean and I am going to and hope for the best I suppose I simply would like advice on how to best go about it. (His family also believes I am color blind).
Feel free to rip me a new one in the comments I deserve it for faking a disability and I take full responsibility and will not claim I was a child and didn’t understand. I knew I was wrong I regret it.
Edit: those telling me to add to the lie are not helping (I know some are jokes) my issue isn’t I’m scared he’ll figure it out. I want him to know. I simply want a smart way of going about telling him.
I spoke with my boyfriend last night while having pizza, I simply said what I typed above as many people suggested and after a lot of blank stares, silence and a simple “what” he started laughing.
I was laughing nervously and I was still unsure if he was going to get up and leave my house but wanted to laugh at me first (dramatic I know but that’s me. He calmed me down (because he’s a saint) and told me I’m stupid, that was weird and he’s still slightly shocked but ultimately he didn’t care.
We continued eating our pizza, watched the next Marvel movie in our lineup and had a completely relaxing night. I waited to update still unsure if he was staying with me after a nights rest on it but I’m happy to say it’s as if nothing has changed and I couldn’t be happier.
I saw a few comments appalled that I was sorry for lying to my boyfriend but nobody else. I will admit my post did make it seem that way and maybe he was the catalyst to make me take the steps towards coming clean but I do deeply regret lying to my friends as well.
On that note I told my best friend as well (over the phone because she lives hours away at college right now) and she also thought it was hilarious and shocking I managed to keep it up this long.
She also said she wasn’t upset with me and it changed nothing between us apart from the relentless teasing I’m sure is coming my way. I haven’t told my boyfriend’s family yet as I want him and I to decide together how to go about it because he obviously knows them better than me although I have already come to love them as my own family.
I may update later on when I do tell them all but I’m not sure. Thank you for all the advice even though some of it was hard to hear I accept that and will move on and be better going forward.
Hey, so this is insane.
Thank you.
Lie Reveal party where you pop grey/white/black balloons and there is rainbow confetti inside. 🖤🤍🌈
Here’s the thing: you’ve been feeling shame about this for so long you’ve lost perspective. So I’ll tell you— this is objectively hilarious. It’s also not that big of a deal. You told a lie AS A KID to get attention. You didn’t hurt anybody with this lie.
You got in too deep and kept it up to avoid embarrassment in hs (probably when the shame started getting tangled into it because you knew by that point that it’s a little cringe to tell an attention seeking lie).
Now you can’t separate the reality— that it was a dumb, silly thing to do and nobody is going to hate you or cut you off for it— from the alt. reality you’ve created in your head — that this was a shameful Lie and you’ve betrayed your friends and boyfriend by telling it. The alt. reality is not a thing. It’s not real.
Try to get an aerial view of this: imagine your boyfriend claimed to be left handed as a kid because he thought it’d be cooler and somehow managed to learn to write with his left hand and fooled everyone.
Now imagine him coming to you, (solemn, guilty, almost in tears) and admitting that he’s not actually left handed. He has been right handed all along. You’d laugh your ass off, right? Just come clean to your bf. It’s not that deep. Your brain and shame are tricking you.
Square_Efficiency553 (OP)
Thank you so much. I told my mother and asked for her help and she couldn’t stop laughing enough to speak. I guess it’s not that bad but my shame is that it’s a disability I faked and in a way was making fun of those who genuinely suffer with it.
looool. reminds me of how I said I lost my virginity to a nonexistent man named Jack and kept up the lie for an entire seven year relationship with a dude I actually lost it to. idk, tell him you have to tell him something and it's REALLY BAD.
just keep alluding to how terrible it is, so that he thinks you slept with his dad or drowned litter of puppies for fun. then when you finally reveal it's just that you're not colorblind, he's relieved 🤡
Hey so I actually did this too. 🤣 not laughing at you just at us being so silly. I eventually was just like yeah I’m not color blind idk what I was thinking.