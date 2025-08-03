Woman terrified to confess to her boyfriend that she has faked her disability for over a decade. UPDATED

"How do I come clean to my boyfriend of 2 years about a lie I’ve kept going since 8th grade?"

I’m aware this is a terrible thing to do and I will live with the guilt of it my whole life and cannot apologize enough to those affected by this. When I was starting 8th grade I went into a completely new school district due to bullying at my old school.

I still had one friend from my old school who I texted daily. We’ll call her Molly. Molly and I had this idea to see how long I could convince the students at this school that I was color blind (I am not) and we decided it would be easiest for me to pretend to see in just black and white (which I’m pretty certain is not a thing) so I wouldn’t get stumped if people “tested” me.