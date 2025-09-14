'I am in love with my best friend but he thinks a relationship is doomed to fail.' UPDATED

Seems like BS answer, but whatever I can just squash those feelings deeeep down never to be seen again. It worked for a while as I tried my best to date someone else and find a connection akin to what my best friend and I had together.

In the last few weeks though I have found that despite dating other people in the mean time and talking myself out of feeling things for him that I can no longer deny that I may actually be in real love with this dude.

The realization came when We talked about the possibility of moving in together with his other roommate in order to save on rent in the city. When I thought about him bringing other girls back to the shared space I immediately got that foreboding pit of jealously feeling of hopelessness.