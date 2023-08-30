Man's heart broken GF doesn't want kids; 'I can't live without her. My dream is shattered.' NEW UPDATE

I don't feel like getting pregnant, raising a child, or doing any of it. It seems like less of an answer, so I use the first one. Perhaps she has more than that one reason if that one reason she has given you doesn't resonate.

JoseAstray

If you've been dating for 5 years and you are now 20, wait for a while. If you've been dating 5 years and you're 35, move on.

Pink_Pinkerton

Her reason for not wanting to have kids is 100% valid. If you don't think so, then perhaps you're not meant to be.

TheLobsterCopter5000