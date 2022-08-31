Woman shares epic story of ruining life of lying, cheating, deadbeat dad.

In a post on Reddit a woman shared an epic story of getting revenge on a terribly guy. It's a long one, but worth the read. Here's her story...

"Oh, you had me living a lie for a year? Maybe I'll just go ahead and dismantle every aspect of your life. This is a trailer trash roller coaster. All aboard!"

I thought I was in a slightly tumultuous but overall fun relationship for a year. I had gotten out of a 12 year relationship when I met a guy (let's call him Adam). He was so charming and handsome I thought I won the lottery!

Here's where the lies start.

Adam was super pushy about saying "I love you" first and defining our relationship. He introduced me to his family. His niece started calling me Auntie. He tells me about his 3 children and their mothers and lies about how the mother of his oldest hates him and is keeping him away from the kid.

"But then things started getting weird. His "ex" started calling all the f**king time, multiple times a day."