Woman shares epic story of ruining life of lying, cheating, deadbeat dad.

In a post on Reddit a woman shared an epic story of getting revenge on a terribly guy. It's a long one, but worth the read. Here's her story...
I thought I was in a slightly tumultuous but overall fun relationship for a year. I had gotten out of a 12 year relationship when I met a guy (let's call him Adam). He was so charming and handsome I thought I won the lottery!
Here's where the lies start.
Adam was super pushy about saying "I love you" first and defining our relationship. He introduced me to his family. His niece started calling me Auntie. He tells me about his 3 children and their mothers and lies about how the mother of his oldest hates him and is keeping him away from the kid.
They had children together, but the grandmother had custody the lie I was told to make it seem normal was that both of them had jobs where they traveled a lot, so they signed legal guardianship over to the g-ma to make schooling & emergency issue easier. Then she moved down to the city we were loving in for "work training".