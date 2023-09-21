GF feels BF's family schedules events to mock her, won't let him attend niece's bday.

Well, eventually they said there was issue for Saturday so they just moved it to Sunday. At this point, I thought I was going to get to finally celebrate my birthday with my boyfriend and do something special.

Well, it is a week before my birthday now and his sister decided to plan a birthday event for his niece out of the blue. (For context, the niece's birthday was on July 15th and my birthday is this Saturday. So around 2 months later.)

My boyfriend’s sister waited about two months to even plan their birthday. Which, to me, is already way too late. They just kept canceling it and never planned anything. Well, my boyfriend made sure to let his family know that Saturday is my birthday (again…)