Woman cancels wedding over fiancée’s prank-playing friends; 'They literally stole my car.' Updated 2X

I'm proud of you for finally standing up for yourself and stopping her from using and disrespecting you. She already chose her friends and was just gaslighting you. If both your names are on the lease, talk to your landlord about removing your name, even if it means paying a penalty.

If the house is only in your name, you need to kick her out and change the locks (you might need to give her an eviction notice). After that, block her contact and move on because you deserve so much better than her. Don't go alone to get your belongings. Take some friends with you, because your ex's friends might be there, and you don't know if they'll try to do something to you.