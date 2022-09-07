19 people share what they consider the 'male equivalent' is to receiving flowers.

Like Lurkgentley:
PLEASE TAKE THESE DISMEMBERED REPRODUCTIVE ORGANS FROM LOCAL FLORA AS A TOKEN OF MY ONGOING THOUGHT PROCESSES IN WHICH YOU OCCASIONALLY FEATURE.
But the people who dislike flowers... is that only because they're the ones buying the flowers instead of receiving them? Traditionally, flowers are a gift to women from men... but what do men get? What do they want instead of flowers? Or do they actually just want flowers?
Here are some of the top responses to this question:
A good sandwich. I was on my way to visit my girlfriend 3 hours away this weekend, and she called and asked if i wanted a grilled cheese waiting for me when i got there. What an exciting gift that was. - Jefffahfffah
Male equivalent to flowers is probably money spent on a hobby. I bought my wife an expensive ring for our 8 year anniversary. She bought me a £18 switch game. Good trade I think. - Jamesxxxiii