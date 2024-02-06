Man accused by partner of 'lying' about food allergy when he fails 'abusive' test. AITA? UPDATED.

During this time, my partner apparently covertly emptied a whole small tin of anchovies into the sauce without telling me to test his theory that my allergy, specifically to anchovies, wasn't real. He only revealed this tonight over a conversation with friends.

VERY, VERY luckily, I did not have a noticeable reaction. During this conversation with our friends, he took particular glee in proving how 'my allergy was wrong' (paraphrased).

And by "glee", I mean sing-songy voice, childish dancing around the table, and fishing out the emptied tin out of the recycling bin outside and showing it to me to prove his point.

So, he did something I did not consent to that could have resulted in an allergic reaction, however major or minor. I felt violated. I felt that he broke my trust. I felt hurt.