Man admits he's always 'cycle tracked' his girlfriends. 'So I can be prepared.'

To any diehards of Succession, you'll remember a scene where Tom admits to Shiv that he's been tracking her monthly cycles. Shiv's reaction? Not happy. One man, who does the same to his girlfriend, admitted it on Reddit's confesssional board 'Off My Chest.' But there's a few differences, and the reactions haven't been so Shiv-like.
'I track my girlfriend's period cycle,' confessed u/jwrent34.
So back when I was 16, I had a girlfriend and we barely fought. Yet, once every month there would be an argument with no substance. 16 year old me was very confused. It took me longer than I care to admit to realise the periodicity.
This has continued through all my adult relationships. Even though I know it's there, I never got it in time. The thing is, people believe that hormones are high during a person's period. In my experience, it's a few days before the first day of the beginning of the period.
So after many fights and confusion on my part, I have started tracking my girlfriend's period cycle. I downloaded the app and started tracking.
This has meant that I can anticipate the dreaded week and be prepared. To be honest, I don't see it any different than knowing your partner is angry and just letting them be. It has also had some funny results since the app shows when ovulation is expected.
So now I'm prepared. When we meet up and she is on edge, I check my phone and if it's close I back off and scavenge for snacks. It has lead to a more peaceful life. 10/10 would recommend.
Here's how the comments section reacted.
I’m actually okay with this. I don’t like how I feel and though I try to control my hormonal emotions around that time I’m not perfect. And you’re right. The few days before are the worst.
OP:
I get it. It's hard to be conscious enough to tell people I'm angry when I am so can't imagine it with hormones
I mean... It's called premenstrual syndrome for a reason, because it happens right before the menstrual cycle begins. I guess good for you for learning a little bit more about the opposite sex, but you should know this varies from person to person.
For example, I get more depressive than irritable, so I don't fight with my partner more, instead I tend to cry at commercials or something like that.
Also the cycle might not be the same for everyone, some cases it's 1 or 2 weeks before period starts, for others it's 5 days or less.
It's a little bit creepy you're tracking her without her knowledge though. Don't be surprised she's upset if she finds out.
OP clarified, his GF knows about this:
True about the cycle. Of course she knows. I would not care enough to not track this without telling her.
My husband did this when we first started dating. He didn’t use an app but noticed a pattern and realized when I’d get my period lol He would bring me chocolate, ice cream, and rub my lower back.
Recently he admitted to doing this because he wanted to make sure I was comfortable and loved. He doesn’t track anymore because… well, we live together and he just knows. Still spoils me.
Be careful. If you’re in a region that has banned or restricted abortions, the information in a period tracker could be used in cases of miscarriage or abortion