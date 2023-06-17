Man admits he's always 'cycle tracked' his girlfriends. 'So I can be prepared.'

To any diehards of Succession, you'll remember a scene where Tom admits to Shiv that he's been tracking her monthly cycles. Shiv's reaction? Not happy. One man, who does the same to his girlfriend, admitted it on Reddit's confesssional board 'Off My Chest.' But there's a few differences, and the reactions haven't been so Shiv-like.

'I track my girlfriend's period cycle,' confessed u/jwrent34.

So back when I was 16, I had a girlfriend and we barely fought. Yet, once every month there would be an argument with no substance. 16 year old me was very confused. It took me longer than I care to admit to realise the periodicity.