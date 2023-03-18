Man angry GF drinks wine, falls asleep, during his birthday movie day; he walks out.

"AITA for asking my girlfriend to watch my favorite movies with me?"

Last weekend was my (M28) birthday. My girlfriend (F25) had asked what I wanted to do and I said I wanted to watch my favorite movie trilogy, LOTR (Lord Of The Rings).

I don't think my girlfriend was thrilled but she didn't say anything and agreed. She has seen them before and I don't think she really likes them very much but she knows I love them so she doesn't really say anything besides they aren't really her thing.

But I really wanted to make a day of watching them and I went over to her house because she has a really big comfortable couch. About ten minutes into the first movie and I look over and she is browsing on her phone. I was a little miffed but didn't say anything. She basically scrolled through her phone the entire movie.