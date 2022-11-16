Man asks if he's wrong to be annoyed GF ate 1/6th of his breakfast.

In a post on Reddit, a guy says he's not furious, just "mildly annoyed" that his girlfriend ate some of his food without asking. He has a routine, and it bugs him that his routine was interrputed. Is he a completley psycho, or just a dude who's stuck in his ways and would like a little heads-up if things are going to change? Here's his story...

I eat the same breakfast every work day: six fried eggs and an orange (yes, I know this is a lot of food for most people, but I weigh 300 pounds and need to be sure I don't get hungry before lunch).