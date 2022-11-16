Man asks if he's wrong to be annoyed GF ate 1/6th of his breakfast.

In a post on Reddit, a guy says he's not furious, just "mildly annoyed" that his girlfriend ate some of his food without asking. He has a routine, and it bugs him that his routine was interrputed. Is he a completley psycho, or just a dude who's stuck in his ways and would like a little heads-up if things are going to change? Here's his story...
I eat the same breakfast every work day: six fried eggs and an orange (yes, I know this is a lot of food for most people, but I weigh 300 pounds and need to be sure I don't get hungry before lunch).
My girlfriend is well aware of this. She doesn't like eggs and never eats them, so it works out perfectly because each week when we go grocery shopping, I buy a 30-pack of eggs, which lasts exactly the week (6 eggs x 5 days = 30).