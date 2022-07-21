Someecards Logo
Man asks if he was wrong to tell girlfriend not embarrass him in front of his boss.

Missy Baker
Jul 21, 2022 | 9:34 PM
Opposites may attract, but can they last?

Reddit user u/greentoaud and his girlfriend have very different personalities. She's outgoing and he's more stuffy and professional. He feels embarrassed of his girlfriend's outgoing nature in a professional setting with his work collegues.

He's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for asking my girlfriend to not embarrass herself by bringing up shameful stuff at a dinner party with my company's CEO?"

He writes:

My girlfriend had a kinda rough upbringing and now she turned out really successful. She's also probably the most self-confident and self assured person I know. Which I really admire, but just once in a while, she says stuff that's socially uncomfortable.

For example, we were going to a dinner and my friend kept apologizing for her messy car. My girlfriend said, "Girl, I grew up in a hoarder house and I'm in the middle of shoveling shit out of that house, there's nothing on earth that could disgust me anymore!"

