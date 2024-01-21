Man asked to pay all bills in partner's parent-funded house; 'I'm not your roommate.' AITA?

I questioned why we couldn't just enter the house as equals, paying an equal share of the costs incurred as a result of living there: asking why I should 'pay his way,' and stated that I was uncomfortable in the power imbalance this would create, and that I would feel like I was 'renting off my boyfriend' and that he was trying to 'make money from me.'

He questioned why his parents money should cover the cost of my "rent," and claimed that I would be saving a great deal more money than if I was living in private rented accommodation (as I am now), which although is true, doesn't feel like a particularly nice position to be in, because as far as I see it, there isn't any "rent" to pay?