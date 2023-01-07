Man asks court to stop ex from moving with their kid; is told he's 'ruining her life.'

AITA for stopping the mother of my child from moving?

When I (M24) was in uni I went on a few dates with "Amy" (F22) and we slept together (with protection) a couple of times. It didn't work out but we parted on friendly enough terms. A few months later I hear through a mutual friend that she's pregnant and I call her to ask if that baby's mine.

She ignored my calls so I went round her house (we both did uni in our home city) and her Mum told me she wasn't interested in seeing me and it wasn't my business. So I left and didn't go round again.