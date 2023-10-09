Man asks GF to stop with her 'baby talk.' AITA?

I recently found myself spending a quiet evening with my gf, and I gently asked her whether she'd be okay not using that baby voice when we're in public, and gave the reasons that I just explained.

She was really offended and accused me of being embarrassed of her or ashamed of our relationship, which I tried to explain wasn't true but to little success.

Ever since she hasn't been doing it in public but also not in private, because she'd "rather not do it at all if (I'm) so embarrassed by it. Again I'm not embarrassed, I thought it was sweet and liked doing it, but it just wasn't something I wanted displayed to others that's all. Was I too hard on her by doing that? Or was it an okay thing of me to ask her?