Man asks GF to make him breakfast every day because he's 'not a morning person.' AITA?

"AITA for asking my girlfriend to start making me breakfast every morning?"

I (27m) have been living with my girlfriend (29f) for several months now. For the most part things are really good and I plan to propose soon and hopefully have at least a couple of kids with her. However we've run up against a conflict.

She's an absolute morning person. I hate mornings. By the time I force myself out of bed in the morning and into the shower she's already been up for at least 30 minutes--even though she has to be at work later than I do--and is at the stove making breakfast. She likes a huge breakfast in the morning.

She usually has eggs, either French toast or pancakes, hashbrowns or breakfast potatoes, and sausage or bacon. Sometimes on weekends it's ham or steak. She eats almost nothing for lunch and usually has a smallish dinner but she loves a huge breakfast.