Man asks if he was wrong to kick GF out of apartment for eating his food.

Dating someone seriously means sharing your life with them. Some couples find it challenging to be emotionally vulnerable, while others find it hard to share food. What would you do if your partner kept eating all of your food?
AITA for blocking access to my food and threatening no help with accomodation.
I (22m) am in my first serious relationship with H(25f). We have been together just under a year. She moved into my place three months ago. Everything was fine initially, but I noticed her bad habit once we started seeing each other more frequently.
Every time we went out for food, she would sample my food before I got to it. We are not just talking of a chip here and there. She would take the first chunk of my steak/salmon/cake at sit-down restaurants. You name it; she would take the first bite. I talked with her about this several times, but she said it was cute and not sinister.