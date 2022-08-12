Man asks if he was wrong to kick GF out of apartment for eating his food.

Dating someone seriously means sharing your life with them. Some couples find it challenging to be emotionally vulnerable, while others find it hard to share food. What would you do if your partner kept eating all of your food?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a man asks if he was wrong to kick his girlfriend out for taking bites out of his food.

AITA for blocking access to my food and threatening no help with accomodation.

Everything is always fine in the beginning.

I (22m) am in my first serious relationship with H(25f). We have been together just under a year. She moved into my place three months ago. Everything was fine initially, but I noticed her bad habit once we started seeing each other more frequently.

We got ourselves a sampler!