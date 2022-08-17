Man asks if he was wrong to refuse to use his inheritance to pay off GF's debt.

Inheriting money from family can be a pleasant surprise. It can be a helpful influx of cash during a tough time. If you do inherit money, are you obligated to tell your partner? What are the rules?
AITA for "hiding" my wealth?
I (29m) recently got into an argument with my girlfriend (28f) about money. I received a large inheritance from a wealthy aunt about two years ago. She left behind a couple of million worth of assets, most of which went to her kids. I was surprised that she left me $50,000 (each of my siblings and cousins got the same amount). Honestly, we weren't very close, and I wasn't expecting to get anything.
When I got the money, I used most of it to pay off the rest of my student loans. Next, I bought a new computer and put the rest towards retirement.