Man asks what to do about fiancé who 'only wants to party'; gets called 'controlling.'

I’m (28M) and not too big a fan of posting things online, so let’s see how this goes. I’ve been with my now fiancé (29F) for 11 year. We were high school sweethearts. As of late, all my fiancé wants to do is go to bars and drink with her new friends/coworkers, and it’s really starting to bother me.
I was a football player in high school. She was more of a nerd/loser (not trying to be harsh, just being honest) in high school, so she was more lonely. With me being an ex football player and going to college, I got invited to parties and gatherings.
She’s always been unsure of herself, so she really didn’t want me to go to those gatherings. She insisted that I was going to find someone better than her there, so I shouldn’t go. I’m more of a homebody anyway, so I didn’t mind not going. Don’t get me wrong, I would’ve liked to attend some of the gatherings, but I would rather comfort her more by not going.