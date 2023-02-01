Man asks what to do about fiancé who 'only wants to party'; gets called 'controlling.'

I'm Breaking Up With Fiancé Of 11 Years Bc All She Wants To Do Is Party..

I’m (28M) and not too big a fan of posting things online, so let’s see how this goes. I’ve been with my now fiancé (29F) for 11 year. We were high school sweethearts. As of late, all my fiancé wants to do is go to bars and drink with her new friends/coworkers, and it’s really starting to bother me.

I was a football player in high school. She was more of a nerd/loser (not trying to be harsh, just being honest) in high school, so she was more lonely. With me being an ex football player and going to college, I got invited to parties and gatherings.