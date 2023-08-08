Man attends vacation GF was excluded from due to her 'not being rich enough.' AITA?

The result was not a positive reaction. I told her we overestimated the amount of space and that we couldn't accommodate her this year. She started talking about plans she and I could make instead during that week, but I clarified that I was still attending.

A switch flipped after that. She basically accused us of looking down on her because she 'wasn't as rich as us' and that she was allowed to be excited. She also said that I 'never should have invited her if I just wanted more alone time with Matthew.'

This has left an even more sour taste in my mouth, but I figured it was good to have some outside perspective to see if I really am being a dick. AITA?

dismalscientist writes: