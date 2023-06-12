Man tells girlfriend to participate in sexist family tradition, 'or else.' AITA?

Family traditions are often pretty set in stone.

It is one of those things that, as a family, people tend to just not question. It feels normal. So, when one man brought his girlfriend to a traditional family gathering, he was surprised to realize how sexist their tradition was. However, he said there was nothing he could do and told his girlfriend to comply. Now, he's wondering if he should have seen everything more objectively.

'AITA for begging my girlfriend to uphold a sexist tradition just so she can make a good first impression?'

GraveYardSchift

I have a big family that’s incredibly close. We have big family dinners every few months where we all meet at my great grand fathers estate and eat together. Typically how this works is that the women go cook for the time they’re there and the men don’t.