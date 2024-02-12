Man ends engagement when he learns fiancé’s history of 'life-ruining/false SA allegations.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

He asked me if it was alright to grab a couple of her things. He went into our room and got some of her things. While he was packing her things Anna just kept asking me to forgive her.

On their way out her father said he will be in touch to come get her other things at a later time. I know i make it sound quick and easy but all of this took about 30 minutes.

An hour later my parents arrived at our house. As soon as i saw my father i completely broke down, i couldn't even stand in my own feet he had to keep ahold of me. I literally cried myself to sleep while my father was holding me. This was the first time i was able to sleep since friday night. I woke up to my mom cooking dinner for us.