Man breaks up with 'psychic' GF after she 'communicates' with his dead grandma.

When this man is disgusted with his gf's 'spiritual' behavior, he asks Reddit:
I (22M) just ended my 3 year long relationship with my girlfriend (26F) and now I feel like I messed up. I need your help to figure out if I'm the asshole in this situation. (Sorry for formatting I’m on mobile).
So, a little background: my girlfriend, let's call her Sam, has always believed she has psychic abilities. She claims that she has the ability to communicate with spirits. I've always been a very skeptical person when it comes to these things, but I respected her beliefs and didn't want to dismiss them outright.
A few weeks ago, my grandmother, whom I was very close to, sadly died. It was rough, she was more of a mother to me than my actual mother. Sam offered her support, which I appreciated. However, things went haywire when she told me that she had communicated with my dead grandmother.
Sam claimed that my grandmother had given her a message specifically for me. She said that my grandmother wanted me to let go of my grief and move on with my life. Shocked, I straight up walked out of the room.
Firstly, the idea that my girlfriend could speak with the dead had always seemed far-fetched to me, even though I had overlooked it. Secondly, even if it were true, I found it incredibly inappropriate for her to involve my dead grandmother in the first place. It felt like she was using my grief to manipulate me.
After thinking about it, I decided to break up with her because I felt that her “communicating” with my dead grandmother created a weird dynamic. That’s the only way I can describe it. Since then, Sam has been very upset and claims that I overreacted.
She believes that she was genuinely trying to help me and that I should have been more open minded. She says that I let my skepticism and “judgement” (I never did judge her, I always tried to understand) get in the way of our relationship and let go of something amazing.
Before anyone calls me dumb, I AM aware that she didn’t communicate with my grandmother. It is impossible. Where I feel like I messed up is that I feel as though I might have disrespected her beliefs. It’s just overwhelming and I feel rushed in the grieving process. AITA?
maingallracuo writes:
NTA. You didn't disrespect her beliefs -- you just don't share them. That is not inherently disrespectful. I'm sorry about your grandma. Take the time you need. I hope the memories you have of her comfort you now and in the future.
deepinruins writes:
NTA. What a cop out. It's actually laughable. Do I bother helping my grieving partner get past this difficult time in their life? Why bother! 'Btw your gran dropped in earlier on, in spirit form. She said get over it everything is cool.'
lonelyworld00 writes:
ESH. You're just not compatible. She either believed she communicated- and you don't, or she is trying to manipulate you. I think this was an episode of Dharma & Greg.