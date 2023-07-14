Man breaks up with 'psychic' GF after she 'communicates' with his dead grandma.

Sam claimed that my grandmother had given her a message specifically for me. She said that my grandmother wanted me to let go of my grief and move on with my life. Shocked, I straight up walked out of the room.

Firstly, the idea that my girlfriend could speak with the dead had always seemed far-fetched to me, even though I had overlooked it. Secondly, even if it were true, I found it incredibly inappropriate for her to involve my dead grandmother in the first place. It felt like she was using my grief to manipulate me.

After thinking about it, I decided to break up with her because I felt that her “communicating” with my dead grandmother created a weird dynamic. That’s the only way I can describe it. Since then, Sam has been very upset and claims that I overreacted.