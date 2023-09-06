Man breaks up with fiancée, says, 'being negative all the time doesn't mean you're interesting.' AITA?

The tipping point came the other day when we heard Jimmy Buffet died on the radio. Now, I'm not some die hard Buffet fan, but I don't hate his music and I expressed sadness he was gone.

Amy, with her face in her phone, scoffed "what a shame. Guess we'll run out of music for American waterparks!" At this point I had enough and told her it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for her to like something once in a while. She rolled her eyes and said "it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for you to get some taste." That's when I was done.