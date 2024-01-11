Man breaks up with GF because of her younger sister's 'creepy' behavior. AITA? UPDATED.

When this man is upset with his girlfriend's sister's behavior, he asks Reddit:

"AITAH for breaking up with my girlfriend (27F) over her younger sister (24F)?"

Me and my ex have been dating for the last 2 years, during this time her sister has come on to me multiple times, im not completely sure about the amount of times but it was almost every time i saw her.

I have told the sister multiple times to leave me alone and to stop her behavior as i don't do the cheating thing, but that did nothing.

i have spoken to my ex about it multiple times, she even caught her sister in the act of trying to lock me in a room with herself. Nothing changed.

I have spoken to their parents about it and that the behavior of the youngest daughter is unacceptable and again nothing happened.