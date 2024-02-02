Man breaks up with GF with no warning after she vacations with 2 men. UPDATED 2X.

She started crying, and she figured out it was because of the vacation. She keep saying that nothing happened. I told her she knew I wasn't comfortable with this, and she still went.

She mentioned that I should have said that I'd break up with her if she went, and that if she knew she'd never would have gone. I told her I didn't want to be controlling and threaten her with ending the relationship.

We kept going back and forth over this for a while. To give you a bit more context: She never actually introduced me to these friends. Even though I mentioned I wanted to meet them. She kept making excuses.