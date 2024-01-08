Man buys fiancee's grandparents' house to surprise her, she dumps him, he keeps it secretly.

There's nothing quite like an ex who re-enters your life just to yell at you one last time.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for not telling his former fiance that he bought her dream house. He wrote:

"AITA for not telling my former fiancé I bought her dream house?"

10 years ago, my fiancé left me (38m) a few weeks before our wedding. We grew up in a small town. We were friendly, went to the same school, but we never were in the same clique. She was one of the popular kids and I wasn’t. A few years after college, I moved back home when my dad got sick. I found a job in my field about 45 minutes away from home. I would help take my dad to his chemo appointments.