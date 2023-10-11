Man calls fiancé manipulative when she tries to negotiate prenup. AITA?

So I just don’t think she would try actually to steal my money. She also is very prideful and after talking to her it seems she hates the idea of agreeing sign a prenup being more of a pride thing. I also accidentally told her my parents wanted it which hurt their relationship.

I got a lot of crap from my dad who had his money stolen by his first wife and argued with him a lot about it. I had to shut them down and they are angry at me for not doing what they want.

We are very close to the wedding. About 2 months away. We are going to the Amalfi coast in Italy to do the wedding. Then my fiancé hands me the prenup and tells me to get lawyer who specializes in it to read through and sign it.