Fiancée shares pregnancy at a wedding, knew bride had Mother's Day miscarriage.

'AITA For calling my fiancée selfish for wanting to announce her pregnancy at her cousins wedding?'

My fiancee(29) and I(31M) just found out that we’re pregnant. My fiancée mentioned that she wanted to wait to announce it at her cousin’s wedding which will be taking place on Sunday. Her cousin and her husband has been struggling getting pregnant even with IVF or the tons of others.

Recently they just got some news that their insurance has stopped funding IVF and not to mention the heartbreak of a recent miscarriage on Mothers Day. They almost understandably held off on the wedding.